"India's stature increasing under PM Modi," says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said India's stature was increasing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter returned home following his 'successful' three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the BJP leader said, "Prime Minister returned to the country from his three-nation tour. Today is a moment of pride for every Indian and for the ruling party. How much has the stature of our country increased, we get its indication every time".

PM Modi returned to India after involving in over fifty engagements and travelling across three-nation. After landing, the PM received a gala welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party workers accorded a grand welcome outside Palam Airport Technical Area for his unprecedented visit to Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi concluded his visit across three countries where he met more than twelve global leaders. PM Modi left Delhi for Japan on May 19 and took part in the G7 summit. From there he reached Papua New Guinea on May 22 and then went on to his final destination Sydney in Australia.

"You see the way the PM was accorded a rousing welcome in Japan, the way the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Hiroshima, the way the Prime Minister of Japan (Fumio Kishida) stressed deepening mutual peace between two countries, the way the PM was given a rousing welcome in Sydney," Prasad said.

He said that India is reaching new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ."India is emerging as the new superpower under the leadership of PM Modi," said Prasad.

He said that India is on the course to becoming the fastest-growing economy in the world, adding," India is the powerhouse of technology. India is a powerhouse of talent."

PM Modi on his arrival this morning said that today the world wants to know what India is thinking.

While addressing the public gathered to welcome him, PM Modi said, "The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking."

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM, Modi," he said.

During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

PM Modi's visit holds importance in many respects. Historically, it marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation of what could possibly be one of the most significant bilateral partnerships of India in the context of the Indo-Pacific, as per Global Order.

