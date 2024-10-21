India's stature is constantly rising on global platform under PM Modi's leadership: Richa Anirudh

New Delhi, Oct 21 Journalist Richa Anirudh on Monday lauded India's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said India’s stature is constantly rising on the global platform.

On Monday, PM Modi said that India is moving ahead with a forward-looking approach and the metric of success from now on for us would be "what we want to achieve” in the years to come. He also talked about 'double AI' which is Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India.

Talking to IANS, Richa Anirudh said, "I want to stress on things which I liked about PM Modi’s speech during the NDTV World Summit. The first thing which I liked is where he said how India's stature is constantly rising on the global platform and we are also seeing how many global leaders have come to participate in this summit."

"PM Modi also talked about developed India and the contribution of the youth of the country in it. And the third thing which I liked is that he talked about Aspirational India. Another thing which I loved is that he said when the whole world was worrying, India was thinking and discussing important issues. So, these were the highlights of PM Modi’s speech at the Summit," she added.

She further stressed that people should be aware of government schemes so that they can be successful.

“The government can do anything on its level, but there is a need to be aware of the schemes from the people's side too. PM Modi always talks about 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.' But I think that these schemes will be successful when we will also contribute to it," she stated.

Anirudh further asserted that PM Modi’s strength is his vision. “PM Modi always talks about the future. I want to tell you that some of my friends who work in the government sector, tell me that there is an order from the upper level to focus on the future. I don’t know if he will be PM in the future, but he is planning for the future from now only,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor