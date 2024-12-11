India’s tea exports clock double digit growth during April-September

New Delhi, Dec 11 India’s tea exports increased by 13.18 per cent in value to Rs 3,403.64 crore during the first half of the current financial year (April-September) from Rs 3,007.19 crore during the same period of the previous year, according to the latest data compiled by the Tea Board.

In volume terms, tea exports went up by 8.67 per cent to 122.55 million kg during this period compared with 112.77 million kg last year.

India exports tea to more than 25 countries throughout the world. UAE, Iraq, Iran, Russia, the US and the UK are the major importers of tea from India. During 2023-2024 UAE, Iraq and the US imported US$ 131.18 million, US$ 88.54 million and US$ 77.62 million of tea respectively from India.

India is among the top five tea exporters in the world making about 10 per cent of the total exports. India’s Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri tea are considered one of the finest in the world. The majority of the tea exported out of India is black tea which makes up about 96 per cent of the total exports. The types of tea exported through India are black tea, regular tea, green tea, herbal tea, masala tea and lemon tea. Out of these, black tea, regular tea, and green tea make up approximately 80 per cent, 16 per cent and 3.5 per cent of the total tea exported from India.

India's total tea exports during 2023-24 in quantity were 250.73 million kg and worth US$ 776 million.

India has taken several steps to boost the output, create a niche brand for Indian tea and ensure the welfare of the families associated with the tea industry.

Small Tea Growers are the emerging Sector contributing nearly 52 per cent of the total produce. Presently there are nearly 2.30 lakh Small Tea Growers existing in the supply chain. For this segment, the following steps have been taken:

The Government of India through the Tea Board had helped in the formation of 352 Self Help Groups (SHG), 440 Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) and 17 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs).

Various seminars/interactions are made with the STGs for quality plucking, capacity building and rush crop management. Assistance has also been provided towards the procurement of pruning machines and mechanical harvesters.

Mini tea factories have also been set up to encourage entrepreneurs and unemployed youth.

The Indian tea Industry employs 1.16 million workers directly and an equal number of people are associated with it indirectly.

