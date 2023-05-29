India's total fish production reached records 162.48 lakh tons per annum in 2021-22: Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala to launch the sixth phase of Sagar Parikrama on Monday in Andaman.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said, "Over the past 75 years, the sector has transformed with a 22-fold increase in fish production. From a mere 7.5 lakh tons in 1950-51, India's total fish production has reached a record 162.48 lakh tons per annum in 2021-22, with a 10.34 per cent growth in fish production in 2021- 22 in comparison to 2020-21."

Today, India is the 3rd largest fish-producing country with about 8 perfect shares in global fish production. India stands 2nd in aquaculture production and is one of the top cultured shrimps producing nations in the world, the Ministry further stated.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said, "The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have vast potential for fisheries development in view of its Coastal length of about 1,962 km and Continental shelf area of 35,000 sq km. The Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around this island is about 6,00,000 sq km with huge Fishery potential."

For augmentation of fish production by harvesting the untapped fishery resources without affecting the fragile ecosystem and towards the welfare and upliftment of fishermen, the Department of Fisheries, Andaman and Nicobar Administration is implementing Various schemes/programmes, the Ministry stated.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, has taken this unique initiative of "Sagar Parikrama" to visit coastal areas of the entire country through a pre-decided sea route to meet fishermen, fish farmers and beneficiaries of various Government Schemes, and to interact with them in order to hear directly from them about their issues and suggestions to further uplift the fisheries sector in the country for the benefits of the fishers and other stakeholders, it stated.

The Fisheries sector provides livelihood, employment, and entrepreneurship to more than 2.8 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level and several lakhs along the value chain. This sector has gradually evolved over the years to become an important pillar of the socio-economic growth of the nation, it stated.

The Ministry said, "The journey of the First Phase of "Sagar Parikrama" started from Mandvi, Gujarat on March 5, 2022, and so far in the Five Phases of Sagar Parikrama the coastal areas of Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra and Karnataka have been covered in the western coast."

Sagar Parikrama Phase-VI, journey will cover the areas in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, covering locations like Kodiyaghat, Port Blair, Panighat Fish landing centre, VK Pur Fish Lending Center, Hutbay, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island etc.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri. Parshottam Rupala and senior officials of UT Administration of Andaman and Nicobar, Department of Fisheries, Govt of India, National Fisheries Development Board, RGCA and MPEDA, Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India and fishermen representatives shall take part in the Sagar Parikrama event in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 29-30, 2023.

During the event, certificates/sanctions related to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme (PMMSY), and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) shall be awarded to the progressive fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc.

Literature on the PMMSY scheme, UT schemes, e-shram, FIDF, KCC, etc shall be popularised through print media, electronic media, videos, and digital campaigns through jingles among fishers for wide publicity of schemes.

Sagar Parikrama is a program reflecting the far-reaching policy strategy of the government leading to the direct interaction with fishers and fish farmers to understand the coastal areas issues related to fishermen. Sagar Parikrama shall create massive changes in the development strategy of fishermen.

Therefore, the influence of this Sagar Parikrama on the livelihood and holistic development of fishermen and fisher folk, including climate change and sustainable development, would be far-reaching in the coming phases.

