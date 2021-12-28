India's vaccination coverage crosses 142.47 crore

With the administration of 72.87 lakh (72,87,547) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 142.47 crore crore (1,42,46,81,736) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday.

According to Union Ministry of Health, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 daily new cases that are being reported for the last 61 days now.

As many as 6,358 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload is presently at 75,456. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,35,495 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.41 crore (67,40,78,531) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.64% remains less than 1 per cent for the last 44 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.61 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 85 days and below 3 per cent for 120 consecutive days now.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor