India’s Wholesale Inflation Surges for Fourth Straight Month in June to 3.36% Due to Price Rise of Vegetables

Wholesale inflation in the country rose for the fourth consecutive month in June at 3.36 per cent on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.61 per cent in May. It was (-) 4.18 per cent in June 2023.

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 3.36% (Provisional) for the month of June, 2024 (over June, 2023): Ministry of Commerce & Industry pic.twitter.com/2ZqAiUr38B — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

"Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Monday.