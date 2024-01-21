Indigenous mobile hospital deployed in Ayodhya: Ministry

New Delhi, Jan 21 Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday said that it has deployed two Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals in Ayodhya a day ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration.

The ministry said that these mobile hospitals will bolster medical readiness and response capabilities for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“This cube is a part of the broader initiative named project BHISHM – Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri, is tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasising rapid response and comprehensive care,” the ministry said.

It said that the Aid Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies.

“It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field,” the ministry said.

It said that the whole unit contains 72 easily transportable components that can be conveniently carried by hand, cycle, or even drone, providing unmatched flexibility.

“In the face of mass casualty incidents (MCIs), where requirements range from basic aid to advanced medical and surgical care, the Aid Cube stands out with its ability to be deployed within an astonishing 12 minutes,” the ministry said.

It said that the swift deployment capability is crucial, as it effectively bridges the crucial time gap from primary care to definitive care, potentially saving numerous lives in the golden hour of emergencies.

“These cubes are robust, waterproof, and light, designed for various configurations, making them ideal for diverse emergency scenarios,” the ministry said.

It said that from airdrops to ground transportation, the cube can be rapidly deployed anywhere, ensuring immediate response capability.

“Advanced medical equipment, RFID-tagged for efficient repacking and redeployment, is a key feature of the Cube. The state-of-the-art BHISHM software system integrated into a provided tablet allows operators to locate items quickly, monitor their usage and expiry, and ensure readiness for subsequent deployments,” the ministry said.

PM Modi will visit Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 while 8,000 guests are expected to attend the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor