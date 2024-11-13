IndiGo, Air India Cancel Flights to Bali Due to Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia

Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have canceled flights to and from Bali due to the ongoing disruption caused by volcanic ash clouds from the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia.

IndiGo announced on social media: “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been canceled, as ash clouds may impact air travel.”

Air India also confirmed the cancellations of its flights to Bali. “Air India flights from Delhi to Bali and return (AI 2145 and AI 2146 respectively), scheduled to operate on 13 November 2024, have been canceled due to unfavorable weather caused by the recent volcanic eruption,” the airline stated in a post. The airline added that efforts are being made to minimize the inconvenience to customers, offering complimentary rescheduling, accommodation on the next available flights, or full refunds to those affected. “Safety of our passengers and crew remains the top priority for Air India,” the airline said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 16 international routes and 26 domestic flights were impacted by the eruption. In total, 64 international and 26 domestic flights had been canceled, according to the reports.

The eruption, which occurred earlier this month on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, has led to widespread flight cancellations, leaving many travelers stranded. Ash clouds from the volcano are expected to continue impacting air travel in the region.