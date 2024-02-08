Indigo Airlines Faces Criticism from Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal Over Flight Delays

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2024 03:30 PM

ir="ltr">Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, criticized Indigo airlines for their poor service. He mentioned that two Indigo flights he boarded this week were delayed. Anupam tagged Indigo and posted on X, expressing his frustration with the situation. He mentioned a 45-minute delay on the tarmac without AC during the Mumbai to Delhi flight, and a 2-hour delay on the Delhi to Mumbai flight without a ticket refund. He also addressed @DGCAIndia, calling the situation inhumane and suggesting that it should be made illegal.

His post stated, “Kya ho gaya tumko @IndiGo6E Mum-Delhi > 45 minute delay on tarmac without AC so you can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket. @DGCAIndia this is inhumane and should be made illegal."

IndiGo promptly responded to Anupam Mittal's tweet, expressing their sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by the 30-minute delay of his morning flight from Mumbai due to unforeseen traffic congestion. They also conveyed regret about the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route, which was caused by an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. IndiGo assured Mr. Mittal that they recognize the significance of his time and the impact of such delays on travel plans.

Previously, IndiGo gained attention when a video of passengers singing the bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' during one of their flights became viral on social media.Open in app