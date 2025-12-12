IndiGo Brings In External Aviation Experts to Probe Causes of Nationwide Disruption

IndiGo announced on Friday, December 12, that its Board has approved the appointment of Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, headed by aviation specialist Captain John Illson, to conduct a “comprehensive” review of the recent operational disruption. According to the airline, the purpose of bringing in the highly experienced “veteran,” known for his “illustrious” global aviation career, is to carry out an independent root cause assessment of the issues that triggered the disruption and identify potential areas of improvement. The review will focus on evaluating internal processes, operational efficiency, and any systemic gaps that may have contributed to the large-scale delays.

The company highlighted that Captain Illson brings over 40 years of aviation experience, spanning roles with global bodies such as the FAA, ICAO, and IATA, as well as major international airlines. His background includes deep expertise in aviation safety leadership, strategic operations, development of international standards, customised consulting, and emerging aircraft technologies. IndiGo stated that the decision to appoint him followed a recommendation from the Crisis Management Group (CMG), which the Board established on December 7 to examine the situation and propose effective corrective measures.

IndiGo added that with the Board’s approval secured, the review process will commence immediately, and Captain Illson will present a thorough report once the evaluation is completed. The development comes after the airline—India’s largest in terms of market presence—experienced a severe operational breakdown last week. The disruption led to nearly 4,500 flight cancellations and significant crowding at major airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Passengers faced long queues, delays, and widespread inconvenience as airports struggled to manage the sudden spike in operational challenges.