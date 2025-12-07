IndiGo cancels 117 flights at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Dec 7 Chaos continued to prevail at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as 117 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Sunday.

For the sixth consecutive day, the airline cancelled flights across India, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

A total of 117 IndiGo flights have been cancelled for the day at Hyderabad, an airport spokesman said. These include 56 arrivals and 61 departures.

This is one of the highest numbers of flights to be cancelled in six days at Hyderabad. However, the cancellations have come down compared to Friday and Saturday.

The airline had cancelled 144 flights on Saturday and 155 on Friday.

More than 500 flights have been cancelled at the RGIA since December 2.

Thousands of passengers remained stranded due to cancellations. Angry passengers were seen having heated arguments with the IndiGo staff. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stepped up security at the airport as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

The cancellations on key domestic routes severely disrupted the travel plans of the passengers for the sixth consecutive day.

Departures and arrivals on key domestic routes like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Madurai, and Bhubaneswar severely inconvenienced passengers.

Passengers were seen enquiring about alternate flights and refunds for cancelled flights.

A couple of flights were operated to Kochi for Ayyappa devotees who were stranded at the airport.

According to officials, the rush of passengers has come down with the operation of additional flights by SpiceJet and alternate arrangements.

Road Transport Corporation is operating special buses for the passengers travelling to Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry.

South Central Railway has announced operating special trains to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, IndiGo 10 flights were cancelled at Visakhapatnam Airport.

IndiGo said on Saturday that it had cut down operations to stabilise its system. It also announced that it is working to bring its operations back on track across the network. The airline’s teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor