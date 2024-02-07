IndiGo Faces Backlash as Passenger Plays Dholak and Sings Ram Bhajan Mid-Air

Social media is buzzing with a viral video of a passenger from Indigo Airways singing "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" on a flight. The video has sparked anger across various sections of the internet. It was shared on X and quickly went viral, amassing 2 lakh views rapidly, with users posting furious comments in response. This undated video has emerged two weeks after the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. However, it is not confirmed if this specific indigo flight was headed to Ayodhya or another location.

In the video, one passenger was seen with a dholak while others joined him in singing the bhajan. After this video went viral many, commented saying is this allowed, this noisy event is distracting everyone. Dear @JM_Scindia, would DGCA allow such distracting and noisy events onboard commercial flights? @IndiGo6E. Would you not object if one plays drums and sings anything else than religious songs?



Another user compared the plane with trains, "Airplanes are new trains. I won't be surprised if people now start playing Antakshri. People already watch YouTube videos without headphones on flights."

Another user wrote, "Legal action must be taken against Indigo immediately. The law must be transparent and equal for all."

Another user wrote, "You talk about passenger safety and comfort- what if there are babies or elderly who may find the noise distressful? Have you completely lost it."