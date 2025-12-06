IndiGo fiasco: Indian Railways deploys 116 extra coaches across 37 trains

New Delhi, Dec 6 Keeping the widespread flight cancellations in mind amid IndiGo fiasco, a total of 37 trains have been augmented with 116 additional coaches, operating over 114 augmented trips across the country, according to Indian Railways.

Southern Railway (SR) has carried out the highest number of augmentations, enhancing capacity in 18 trains. Additional Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches have been deployed on high-demand routes.

These augmentations, implemented from December 6 onward, substantially expand accommodation capacity in the southern region, according to the government.

“Northern Railway (NR) follows with augmentations on eight trains, adding 3AC and Chair Car coaches. These measures implemented today onwards enhance availability on heavily travelled northern corridors,” it added.

Western Railway (WR) has augmented four high-demand trains by adding 3AC and 2AC coaches.

The augmentations, effective from December 6, cater to strong passenger movement from western regions to the national capital.

East Central Railway (ECR) has strengthened the Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi (12309) service with additional 2AC coaches over five trips between 6–10 December 2025, providing enhanced capacity on this important Bihar–Delhi sector.

Moreover, East Coast Railway (ECOR) has augmented the Bhubaneswar–New Delhi services (Trains 20817/20811/20823) by adding 2AC coaches across five trips, improving connectivity between Odisha and the capital.

Eastern Railway (ER) has implemented augmentations in three key trains, adding Sleeper Class coaches over six trips on 7–8 December 2025, meeting increased regional and inter-state travel demand in the east.

Also, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has augmented two important trains with 3AC and Sleeper coaches over eight trips each from 6–13 December 2025, ensuring uninterrupted capacity for travellers in the Northeast.

Along with these enhancements, Indian Railways is also operating four special train services to further support passengers.

The Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar Terminal – Gorakhpur Special (05591/05592) will operate four trips between 07 and 09 December 2025. The New Delhi – Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan – New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat Special (02439/02440) will run on December 6, providing fast and comfortable connectivity to the Jammu region.

In the western sector, the New Delhi–Mumbai Central–New Delhi Reserved Superfast Special (04002/04001) will operate on December 6 and 7.

Additionally, the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Central Reserved Superfast Special (04080) will run one-way on December 6.

