IndiGo Flight Carrying Telangana Govt Officials From Hyderabad to Cochin Stuck on Runway Due to Technical Glitch at Rajiv Gandhi Airport; Watch Video

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2024 01:17 PM2024-05-14T13:17:10+5:302024-05-14T13:17:14+5:30

A Cochin-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying Telangana Government officials and ministers, including Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah has stuck on runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 14 due to technical glitch in plane. 

IndiGo Aircraft Stuck at Hyderabad Airport

According to the news agency PTI, Indigo flight 6E 6707, which was flying from Hyderabad to Cochin, was stuck on the runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to a technical glitch.

Earlier in March, Directorate General of Civil Aviation had off-rostered pilots of IndiGo Airlines and ordered a detailed investigation after an Indigo plane hit a stationary Air India Express aircraft while taxiing at Kolkata Airport.

