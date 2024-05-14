IndiGo Flight Carrying Telangana Govt Officials From Hyderabad to Cochin Stuck on Runway Due to Technical Glitch at Rajiv Gandhi Airport; Watch Video

A Cochin-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying Telangana Government officials and ministers, including Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah has stuck on runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 14 due to technical glitch in plane.

IndiGo Aircraft Stuck at Hyderabad Airport

VIDEO | Indigo flight 6A 6707 from Hyderabad to Cochin was stuck on the runway for over an hour due to a technical glitch. Visuals from inside the aircraft. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/0PIC0ciIo4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2024

According to the news agency PTI, Indigo flight 6E 6707, which was flying from Hyderabad to Cochin, was stuck on the runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to a technical glitch.

Earlier in March, Directorate General of Civil Aviation had off-rostered pilots of IndiGo Airlines and ordered a detailed investigation after an Indigo plane hit a stationary Air India Express aircraft while taxiing at Kolkata Airport.