IndiGo Flight From Amritsar to Delhi Missed Exit Taxiway After Landing at Delhi Airport Due to Low Visibility

Departures from one of the runways at Delhi Airport were halted for fifteen minutes on Sunday morning after an Indigo flight from Amritsar missed the taxiway. According to airport sources, Indigo flight 6E 2221 Amritsar to Delhi, after landing in Delhi, missed the route to the taxiway, which interrupted the flight departures from Runway 28/10 for 15 minutes.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2221 operating from Amritsar to Delhi missed the exit taxiway after landing at Delhi airport due to low visibility. The aircraft was stopped on the runway and was towed to the parking bay by a tug", said Indigo Spokesperson.

The runway could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft from the runway. Due to this, the departures from the runway remain halted, according to the source. The CAT III-enabled runway 28/10 has recently been opened for operations after being closed for recarpeting and refurbishment. The Delhi airport has four operational runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28.