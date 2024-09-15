Indigo Mumbai-Doha Flight Delay: Travelers Stuck Inside Plane for 5 Hours

Indigo Mumbai-Doha Flight Delay: Travelers Stuck Inside Plane for 5 Hours

Passengers on the Mumbai-Doha Indigo flight experienced a 5-hour delay. Scheduled to depart at 3:55 am, the flight had yet to take off by 9 am, leaving approximately 250 to 300 passengers stranded at the airport.

Passengers were reportedly confined to the aircraft for five hours without the option to deboard due to immigration delays.

They were eventually instructed to leave the plane and wait in the holding area at Mumbai airport because of technical issues, according to NDTV.
 

