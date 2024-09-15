Indigo Mumbai-Doha Flight Delay: Travelers Stuck Inside Plane for 5 Hours

Passengers on the Mumbai-Doha Indigo flight experienced a 5-hour delay. Scheduled to depart at 3:55 am, the flight had yet to take off by 9 am, leaving approximately 250 to 300 passengers stranded at the airport.

Passengers were reportedly confined to the aircraft for five hours without the option to deboard due to immigration delays.

@RamMNK@IndiGo6E kindly help passengers of flight 6E1303 scheduled to take off at 3:55 AM from mumbai. All passengers are still stuck at Mumbai Airport only and indigo has no solution to it. Passengers have further flights to different destinations. Kindly look into this asap🙏 — anshul jindal (@anshul7079) September 15, 2024

They were eventually instructed to leave the plane and wait in the holding area at Mumbai airport because of technical issues, according to NDTV.

