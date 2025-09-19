IndiGo Mumbai–Phuket Flight Rerouted to Chennai After Security Threat Alert

Indigo Flight 6E 1089, an Airbus A320 traveling from Mumbai to Phuket was redirected to Chennai after security threat was detected onboard. According to media reports flight left Mumbai at 3:33 pm. While flying over the Bay of Bengal, a threat was discovered, causing the pilots to change the plane's course.

Airline said in a statement read, "IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025 was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard. As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. Owing to night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night."

"Making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them," and stressed that "safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," She added. Chennai airport security officials inspected the aircraft after a threat, which was later determined to be a false alarm. Sources say the journey to Phuket will resume when arrangements are complete.