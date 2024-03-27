IndiGo Plane Hits Stationary Air India Express Plane at Kolkata Airport Runway

An IndiGo aircraft was involved in a minor incident while taxiing at Kolkata Airport on Wednesday, March 27. The wingtip of the IndiGo plane grazed a stationary Air India Express aircraft awaiting clearance for takeoff. According to an Air India Express spokesperson, "the wingtip of a taxiing IndiGo aircraft brushed against" their plane. No injuries were reported.

"The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and that of another carrier was reported from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to bay for inspection and necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed.… pic.twitter.com/Tzls57nfRt — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

IndiGo and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have taken action. The IndiGo flight, 6E 6152 headed for Darbhanga, was delayed as the aircraft returned to the gate for inspection. DGCA has also off-rostered the IndiGo pilots pending investigation.

"We have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and both the pilots of IndiGo airlines have been off-rostered. The ground staff will also be questioned during the investigation. Both the flights have been grounded for detailed inspection," the official said.

IndiGo, in a statement, highlighted its commitment to passenger safety. To minimize inconvenience, it has arranged for refreshments for passengers affected by the delay and secured an alternate aircraft. As per standard protocol, an official incident report will be submitted to DGCA.