IndiGo Responds to Rs 5 Lakh Fine from BCAS, Files Appeal Over Security Violations

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo for violations of aviation security protocols. The penalty stems from breaches of the requirements specified under Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, as well as associated aviation security (AVSEC) orders.

IndiGo, in response to the fine, has stated that it is currently reviewing the BCAS order, which was issued on November 27. The airline has confirmed that it is in the process of filing an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority, as per a regulatory filing.

The BCAS order highlights concerns regarding the airline's non-compliance with specific security procedures. IndiGo has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring adherence to all necessary aviation security standards.

This fine adds to the growing scrutiny of airline operations and regulatory compliance in the Indian aviation industry. The outcome of IndiGo’s appeal could set a precedent for future enforcement of aviation security regulations.