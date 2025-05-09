India-Pakistan Tension: Doda Imposes Ban on Firecrackers and Playing Drums at Events, Strict Action Against Violators (Watch Video)

Following the rising tension between India and Pakistan sale and bursting of firecrackers, as well as playing drums in private functions, are banned in Jammu Kashmir's Doda. SHO Parvaiz Khanday says that actions will be taken against whoever violators. This action comes following the escalation and drone attack by Pakistani in north India on May 8 night.

Doda, Jammu and Kashmir: SHO Parvaiz Khanday announced that the sale and bursting of firecrackers, as well as playing drums in private functions, are banned in Doda. Legal action will be taken against violators pic.twitter.com/MBofZQAr27 — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday condemned the May 8 attacks by Pakistan targeting multiple locations in India, including Amritsar, dismissing as "preposterous and outrageous" the claim by Islamabad that India was attacking its own territories.

He also condemned Pakistan's attempt to spread disinformation about a drone strike on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, calling it a blatant lie.

.

Doda, Jammu and Kashmir: SHO Parvaiz Khanday announced that the sale and bursting of firecrackers, as well as playing drums in private functions, are banned in Doda. Legal action will be taken against violators