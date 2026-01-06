Indore crisis: MP HC summons chief secretary on Jan 15; points out safe drinking water citizens' fundamental right

Indore, Jan 6 The Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore Bench) on Monday strongly criticised the state government's response to the contaminated drinking water crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, describing the incident as a serious matter that has tarnished the national image of India's cleanest city.

A bench comprising Justice Vijay Shukla and Alok Awasthi observed that authorities appear insensitive to the issue, particularly as similar water quality problems affect large parts of the city and the entire state as well.

Hearing a batch of public interest litigations concerning the outbreak, which has led to multiple deaths and widespread illness, the bench directed the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh to appear virtually on the next hearing, scheduled for January 15, to detail the measures taken, as safe drinking water is a fundamental right (right to life) under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The petitioners sought the establishment of civil and criminal liabilities, the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee, and multi-faceted relief.

Reiterating that the fundamental right to life under Article 21 encompasses access to clean drinking water, the court categorised potential reliefs into immediate measures, preventive and corrective actions, inquiry and accountability, disciplinary and penal proceedings, compensation for victims, directions to local bodies, and public awareness and transparency initiatives.

As interim orders, the court directed the state and municipal corporation to supply clean water at government expense, discontinue use of contaminated sources (including identified pipelines), and provide free treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals.

For long-term prevention, authorities were instructed to involve NABL-accredited laboratories for testing, replace pipelines running parallel to sewer lines, and implement online water quality monitoring systems.

The state and corporation have been asked to submit a fresh, detailed status report and reply ahead of the next hearing.

The Municipal Corporation informed the court of ongoing tanker supplies and assurances of the best medical care for hospitalised patients.

The court expressed dismay over the tragedy in a city renowned for its cleanliness rankings, where residents received contaminated water, resulting in a severe public health emergency.

Petitioners contended that the water supply in Bhagirathpura remains unfit for consumption despite interventions. They pointed out that residents' prior complaints were ignored, arguing that prompt action and preventive steps could have prevented the crisis.

Counsel for the petitioners further submitted that an order for laying a new pipeline dates back to 2022, but non-disbursement of funds led to continued reliance on ageing infrastructure.

References were also made to water samples tested in 2017-18, where 59 out of 60 locations in the city were deemed non-potable by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, with no substantial follow-up by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Senior counsel for petitioners noted that the supplied water quality has not improved significantly.

The proceedings continue, with the court stressing accountability and robust safeguards to prevent future incidents amid the persisting public health concerns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor