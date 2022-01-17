Indore gang rape: MP police demolish accused's farmhouse

Bhopal, Jan 17 A day after the alleged brutal gang rape of a 32-year-old woman came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the state police on Monday claimed to have demolished the illegal farmhouse of the main accused in the case.

The main accused is the victim's husband, who along with four associates allegedly sexually abused the woman and brutalised her private parts.

The victim in her complaint to the police has claimed that she was brutalised by her husband and his friends who performed unnatural sex. She claimed that her husband forced her at knife point to perform unnatural sex with his friends.

The victim, who is a teacher by profession and hails from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, told the police that she got married to the accused through a matrimonial site. However, later it emerged that he was already married.

After marriage he took her to a hotel for a few days and later shifted her to his farmhouse. The complainant claimed that after shifting to the farmhouse, her husband forced her to perform unnatural sex and recorded it on his mobile phone. But, it was not the end and the husband forced her to perform unnatural sex with his friends also.

The victim told the police that she somehow managed to escape from the farmhouse and went to her parents house in Chhattisgarh. But her husband sent one of his friends to her parents home. That person asked her to come back to Indore, otherwise her video and photographs will go viral on social media. However, she refused to return with him and instead went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five accused in the case, including her husband, who is an Indore based property dealer.

During the investigation it emerged that the farmhouse was illegally constructed, which was demolished on the direction of the district collector on Monday, said the Indore district police in an official statement on Monday.

