Indore Hit And Run Case: BMW Driver Flees Scene After Deadly Crash with Scooter

A 28-year-old professional employed at a private company has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide following a tragic accident in which two girls riding a scooter were killed. The accident occurred when a BMW car, driven at high speed in the wrong direction, collided with the scooter in Indore.

According to a police officer, the accused, identified as Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, was rushing to deliver a cake to his friend’s house for a birthday celebration around midnight. In his haste, he drove in the wrong direction and fled the scene, leaving behind the severely damaged BMW.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh reported that the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 14 in the Khajrana police station area. Singh explained that Gurjar was driving erratically to reach his friend’s birthday party and abandoned the car after the collision.

Singh further detailed that Diksha Jadon (25) and Lakshmi Tomar (24), who were riding the scooter, sustained severe injuries from the crash and later died during treatment at the hospital. A case has been filed against Gurjar under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma revealed that Gurjar had purchased the BMW from someone in Chandigarh on an agreement. Both the BMW and the scooter were extensively damaged in the collision, and the girls were thrown from the scooter.

Vishwakarma added, "The condition of the BMW car was so compromised after the accident that it was no longer drivable. The accused abandoned the car and fled with the cake." Following orders from a local court, Gurjar has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody, according to a police official.