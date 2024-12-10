Indore Horror : Congress Woman Councillor, Husband Assaulted Inside Restaurant Over Verbal Spat

In a disturbing incident, a female Congress councillor from Ward 46 and her husband were assaulted by four individuals following a verbal dispute at a restaurant in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area late Monday night. The confrontation reportedly began when the couple objected to the use of offensive language by the group. The victims, identified as Congress councillor Shaifu and her husband Akash Kushwaha, residents of Somnath Ki Chaal, were dining with their child at Guru Kripa Restaurant around 11 PM. Seated nearby were three young men and a woman, engaged in a phone conversation using offensive language.

Concerned about the inappropriate language being used in a public setting, Shaifu and her husband requested the group to refrain from using abusive words. This intervention led to a heated argument, escalating into a physical altercation. Restaurant staff intervened to defuse the situation, but before leaving, the assailants reportedly issued life threats to the couple. Shaifu later approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. Authorities have registered a case and are actively working to identify the unknown attackers. An investigation is underway.