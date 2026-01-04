Indore Water Contamination: Health Fears Rise Over Worm-Infested Tap Water; Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP

Indore, hailed as India's cleanest city for its sanitation achievements, is facing a shocking public health emergency . Residents of Bakery Gali near Malwa Mill are grappling with a serious public health concern as black, foul-smelling and insect-infested water continues to flow from their taps. Locals allege that the contaminated supply remains unsafe even after repeated filtering and boiling, leading to frequent illnesses—particularly among children.

Indore: Residents of Bakery Gali near Malwa Mill are forced to use black, insect-infested water supplied through taps. Locals say the contaminated water remains unsafe even after filtering and boiling, causing frequent illnesses, especially among children. Despite repeated… pic.twitter.com/WQfMTRR6nQ — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2026

According to residents, worms, including small red insects, and other unidentified particles are often found in the water. “Many worms come in the water, including small red ones. Sometimes even pieces of small animals are visible. This is the water that comes from our taps,” said a local resident, expressing distress over the daily struggle for safe drinking water. Despite using multiple layers of filtration, residents claim the problem persists. “We try to filter the water through four layers, but even then it is not safe. Sometimes water doesn’t come at all, and at other times it comes completely black,” another resident added.

Locals say the situation is particularly bad during the early morning hours. “In the morning, the water is always dirty. After some time, it clears slightly, but it is never fully clean. During the rainy season, it remains dirty even after boiling,” a resident said. The health impact has been severe. Residents report frequent cases of vomiting, diarrhoea, and other water-borne illnesses. “When children drink this water, they fall sick. The water is extremely unpleasant and unfit for use,” a resident stated.

Despite repeated complaints to the concerned authorities, residents allege that no concrete action has been taken so far. With the risk of disease looming large, locals are demanding immediate intervention, proper inspection of pipelines, and the supply of clean, potable water to the area. Local residents claim that 15 people, including a six-month-old baby, have died due to the contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. However, the health department has only confirmed four deaths related to the outbreak. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava reported receiving information about 10 deaths. More than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP's "double-engine" government in Madhya Pradesh over the tragedy, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always silent whenever poor die. Gandhi alleged that Madhya Pradesh has become the epicentre of misgovernance and cited various instances of casualties reportedly due to cough syrups, poor hygiene at government hospitals and now due to contaminated water. "Every home is filled with mourning, the poor are helpless - and on top of that, BJP leaders are making arrogant statements. Those who lost their lives and livelihoods needed solace; the government offered arrogance," he said.