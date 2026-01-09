Indore Water Contamination Row: Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Alleges Drain Water Mixing with Narmada, Mayor Dismisses Claim as Misinformation

In Indore, 18 people died, and hundreds have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water. The government gave an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of the people who lost their lives. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh, claimed that dirty drain water enters the clean water of the river Narmada at Gaurighat in Jabalpur. From there, the water is getting contaminated and is being supplied from the Lalpur drinking water plant. Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh stated that the photo shared by him is two years old and not a recent one, and he is spreading misinformation.

Taking to X, Digvijay Singh wrote, “In Jabalpur's Gwarighat, sewage water mixes into the Narmada Ji. A Sewage Tank has been built at the ghat, which does not have a filter. That sewage water mixes into the Narmada Ji and is supplied to the people of Jabalpur from the Lalpur drinking water supply plant, which is 500 meters away; some major incident could happen in just a few days because of this. Please @CMMadhyaPradesh and @KailashOnline and @mayornnj take note of this. @INCIndia @INCMP”

Replying to this, Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh said to IANS, "That photo is two years old. The former Chief Minister, to whom that photo was sent, was sent the wrong one. The current situation is different. Immediate photos have already arrived. Officials have visited the site. Those are pictures of the situation from two years ago. Misleading information should not be spread. STP has been installed on the drains. Clean water is flowing into Mother Narmada; this has become an issue... Drinking water is coming from a different place. A very large plant has been set up there..."

Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, said that at least 446 residents from the Bhagirathpura area have been hospitalised so far. Of them, 396 patients have been discharged after treatment, while 50 are still admitted. Ten patients are being treated in intensive care units, and two ambulances have been stationed exclusively to cater to the affected neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the High Court that the official death toll is eight. However, district administration records indicate that compensation cheques of ₹2 lakh each were distributed to the families of 18 people who reportedly lost their lives.