Induct women MLAs into cabinet to prove seriousness on women’s bill, LoP tells Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 26 Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to induct three women legislators in his 12 members male dominated cabinet to prove his seriousness about Women’s Reservation Bill.

“BJP is not serious about the women's reservation bill. Had they been serious they would have implemented it by now. Congress and everyone has welcomed the bill. Let it get implemented now,” Alemao said.

“There are three women legislators in BJP. They should be given cabinet berths so that the Chief Minister can show that he is serious about women’s reservation. He should induct them into cabinet immediately,” he said.

He said that women’s reservation is another ‘jumla’ of BJP and they are trying to hoodwink people over the issue.

He said that at present there is no single woman MLA in Goa cabinet and hence they should be given an opportunity.

Congress leader Girish Chodankar had made similar demand few days back saying that there is no need for any census or delimitation process for these women legislator to be inducted in the cabinet.

“The Chief Minister can very well decide on it and reshuffle the cabinet,” Chodankar said.

He was reacting to the statement of Pramod Sawant that the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi is giving ‘Sanman’ (respect) to women by way of ‘women’s reservation’ and 13 seats will be reserved for women in Goa assembly.

“If this is the case then why there is not a single woman minister in his cabinet. BJP has full majority in the Goa legislative assembly. Nobody can stop them from taking the decision to induct three elected women legislatures in cabinet,” Chodankar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor