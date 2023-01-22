Infant drowns in water drum in UP

Kanpur, Jan 22 A two-and-half-year-old girl died after falling into a water drum kept inside her home in Rawatpur area of the city.

The freak incident took place on Saturday evening and the victim, Lakshmi, daughter of Jitendra, was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'.

According to the family, Lakshmi was probably playing with the water in the drum and must have fallen inside.

Unable to come out, the helpless child remained in the water face down before her family members found her and pulled her out.

They rushed her to the hospital but she had died by then.

