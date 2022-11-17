Infant undergoes complex surgery at Lucknow's KGMU

Lucknow, Nov 17 A four-month-old infant suffering from a rare congenital condition called congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), successfully underwent a complex surgery at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The baby, a resident of Rae Bareli, was operated upon on November 10 and discharged on Wednesday.

He was experiencing breathing difficulties was brought to the paediatric department of KGMU on November 9.

The examination revealed left side of the boy's diaphragm was not developed properly. Due to this, the small intestine of the boy compressed lungs, making breathing difficult.

"A microscope was put in his chest to perform reconstruction of diaphragm," said Dr J.D. Rawat from the paediatric department.

He said such rare congenital anomalies occurs in one out of every 10,000-15,000 live births and major challenge was to give anaesthesia as lung was already compromised.

"We were not sure whether he will be able to come out of unconsciousness and will be stable after the surgery. However, the surgery was successful and the child is stable and recovering well," he added.

