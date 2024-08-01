Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Samba, one Pak intruder killed

Jammu, Aug 1 An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the International Border (IB) in J&K’s Samba district.

BSF said that an infiltration bid was foiled in the Samba district of Jammu division late Wednesday evening in which one Pakistani intruder was killed.

“In the intervening night of 31 July/01 Aug 2024, the vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area. An intruder was observed approaching toward the BSF fence, the alert troops neutralised the intruder & thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the BSF said.

There is no report so far about the recovery of any weapon from the intruder and whether the infiltration bid was made by just one intruder or a group of infiltrators.

Security forces have been maintaining the highest level of alertness after recent attacks in the hilly districts of Jammu division in which terrorists have ambushed security forces and carried out hit-and-run attacks.

Following reports that a group of 40-50 foreign mercenaries were carrying out these attacks, the Army has deployed over 4,000 highly trained soldiers drawn from the elite commando force and those trained in mountain warfare in Poonch, Rajouri, Did, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu division.

The Intelligence-based cordon and search operations are carried out in these districts by the security forces almost on a daily basis to hunt down the hiding terrorists.

