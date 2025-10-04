Injured Maoist left behind by comrades after IED blast in Bijapur, rescued by police and villagers

Raipur, Oct 4 An IED explosion in the Bandepara forest under Madded Police Station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh left one Maoist seriously injured on Saturday.

According to the police officials, a group of Maoists was attempting to plant an improvised explosive device when it detonated prematurely, injuring one of their own members.

The injured Maoist, identified as Gujja Sodhi, was abandoned by his comrades, who fled the scene with his weapon, leaving him behind in the forest.

Local villagers who witnessed the incident alerted the police, prompting a swift response from the Madded police team. With the help of villagers, the injured Maoist was given first aid and transported to the District Hospital in Bijapur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials confirmed that Sodhi has been an active member of the Madded Area Committee for the past six to seven years and was known to operate alongside ACM Kanna Buchna. He reportedly carried a 12-bore weapon during his time in the organisation.

The incident has once again highlighted the internal brutality and lack of compassion within Maoist ranks.

Authorities said in a statement that Maoist groups have a history of abandoning injured or sick members, often leaving them to die in remote forest areas. The organisation’s rigid doctrine of “either fight or die” continues to expose its inhuman treatment of its own cadres.

Senior Maoist leaders are reportedly embroiled in internal disputes, while lower-level operatives face neglect and disunity.

Police officials emphasised that this incident reflects the deteriorating morale and fractured structure of Maoist groups in the region. They reiterated their appeal to youth who have strayed into violent paths to surrender and reintegrate into society.

The district police assured that anyone willing to abandon violence will be provided with full support and rehabilitation opportunities.

This explosion comes amid intensified anti-Naxal operations in Bastar division, where over 100 Maoists recently surrendered.

The government has set a target to eliminate Maoist insurgency by March 2026, and incidents like this reinforce the urgency of that mission.

The security forces continue to monitor the situation in Bijapur and have increased patrols in vulnerable forest zones to prevent further IED-related threats.

