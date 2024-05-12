INS Delhi and Shakti make port call at Malaysia's Kota Kinabalu

New Delhi, May 12 Indian Naval Ships (INS) Delhi and Shakti arrived for port calls at Malaysia's Kota Kinabalu on Sunday, as part of the operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to South China Sea.

The ships will engage with the Royal Malaysian Navy on various professional interactions to include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), cross-ship visits and visits to training bases over the next three days.

The port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Malaysia and the growing naval collaboration between the two countries.

The Indian Naval Ships arrived from Singapore where they undertook various bilateral engagements earlier in the week, reaffirming the commitment to enhance maritime security and stability in the region.

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between the navies of both India and Singapore.

