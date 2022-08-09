INS Valsura holds Tri-service sports meet to mark I-day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 9 As part of the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura, the premier Electrical Training Establishment of Indian Navy at Jamnagar in Gujarat, organiased a Tri-Service Sports Meet. Besides conducting various events during the first half of August to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Naval Station Jamnagar is also committed to ensure 100 per cent compliance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign of the government.

Events being organised include a band concert at historic Lakota Lake in honour of naval war veterans from the 1971 war; mini-marathons with participants of Tri-services, school children and the civilian population; outreach programmes to support orphanages and old age homes; motivational talks by young officers in various schools and gallantry award winners to young sailors.

To give impetus to the activities, the first major event organised was the Tri-Service Sports Meet. Apart from INS Valsura, Jamnagar has an Army Brigade and an Air Force Station. The aim of the sports meet was to promote esprit-de-corps and joint skills among the three services. It was organised alongside popular military sports, such as football, basketball and volleyball, promoting team building, group dynamics, Scout spirit and camaraderie.

Army teams were represented by Army Brigade, Air Force teams by IAF Stations Jamnagar and Samana and Naval team was represented by staff and trainees of INS Valsura, in which the three station commanders and senior officers and men of all the three services participated. Winners during the closing ceremony were awarded with medals and trophies.

