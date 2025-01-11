Inspiration to everyone: Cong chief Kharge pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on death anniv

New Delhi, Jan 11 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 59th death anniversary, remembering his remarkable contributions to the nation.

Kharge shared a quote from late PM Shastri on X, "I understand that the basic idea of the administration is to keep the society united so that it can develop and move towards its goals."

In his message, Kharge said, "We pay our heartfelt tribute to the inspiration behind 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' the great Gandhian, our ideal, late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, on his death anniversary."

He highlighted Shastri's pivotal role in India's progress, stating, "From land reforms to laying the foundation of the milk revolution, from abolishing third class in railways to leading the nation during the 1965 war, Shastri ji became an inspiration to everyone. His simplicity and modest life exemplified his dedication to the country's progress."

Born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Lal Bahadur Shastri hailed from a humble background. Tragically, he lost his father, Sharada Prasad Srivastava, at the age of one-and-a-half years but persevered through adversity to complete his education.

Shastri served as India's second Prime Minister from 1964 to 1966, succeeding the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru after his demise. Known for his honesty and integrity, he commanded respect across political spectrums.

On January 11, 1966, Shastri passed away in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, shortly after signing the Tashkent Agreement with Pakistan. His slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' delivered in 1965 at Prayagraj (then Allahabad), remains a lasting tribute to the valour of soldiers and the importance of farmers in India's development.

Shastri's legacy as a leader committed to the people continues to inspire generations, marking him as one of India's most revered figures in both the Independence movement and post-Independence governance of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor