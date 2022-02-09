Instagram account of Chinar Corps activated after being suspended for over a week

After being suspended for "vague" reasons for more than a week, the Instagram account of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has been activated on Wednesday.

Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Corps had been suspended around January end by the social media companies citing vague reasons.

The Instagram account of the Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has been activated today after being suspended for more than a week. Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Corps had been suspended more than a week ago, Army officials told ANI.

The Facebook account is also expected to activate soon, they said adding that they are in touch with Facebook in this regard.

The Srinagar-based Chinar corps is the Indian Army's main arm to fight hai at terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and its propaganda against Indian security forces.

The suspension of social media accounts of the corps happened around the time when Pakistan had launched global propaganda against India on the Kashmir issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

