'Insult' to Hindu Gods row: Complainant threatened, photos made viral

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Feb 20 In a concerning development, the contact number and family pictures of the mother of a girl student, who raised her voice against the insult to the Hindu Gods at a private school here, has been made viral on social media.

The victim, who is also a teacher, approached the Kankanady police station in Mangaluru city on Tuesday for protection as she was getting threatening calls from Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other countries. She was also sent abusive audio clips for raising the issue.

She has told the media that from February 15 she has been getting threatening calls continuously. “On the social media post that is made viral, I have been blamed as the sole reason for the whole episode resulting in protest against the school. I am not answering international calls. My husband answered one of the calls and the person grudgingly spoke. I have been tortured for speaking in front of the media and raising the issue of humiliation of Hindu Gods at the school,” she stated.

“My daughter is studying in seventh standard in the school. The teacher should not have made comments on the Godhra incident and was not required to speak demeaningly on Lord Sri Ram. The teacher had asked whether Lord Ram would come and sit in the stone idol,” the woman stated.

Meanwhile, the management of the Sebastian School where the woman worked as a teacher has sacked her for giving statements to the media over the issue.

The alleged incident took place at St. Gerosa Higher Primary School near Jeppu in Mangaluru recently. A teacher, identified as Sister Prabha, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods during a moral science class.

The incident came to light after an audio clip made by a parent and addressed to a VHP leader went viral on social media, leading to protests.

The protest was led by BJP MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who reportedly pulled up the school management and the concerned teacher for 'humiliating' Hindu Gods. Following the incident, the school management sacked Sister Prabha.

Last Thursday, Karnataka Police had filed an FIR against Kamath and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty in connection with a protest staged to condemn the alleged incident of "humiliation of Hindu Gods" at the school.

The police have also booked VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, and Hindu activists Sandeep Garodi and Bharat Kumar.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by the BJP resulting in heated arguments between the ruling Congress government and BJP legislators. The Congress had said that the BJP legislators had provoked the students, disturbed law and order system, and police investigation was required.

