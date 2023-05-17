Insurance scam: CBI conducts raid at locations of then aide of ex-J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday searched nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi in connection with alleged insurance scam case in J-K, said officials. These locations included the residence of the former aide of the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik. They said the CBI teams began a search operation promptly toward the beginning of the day at the home of the former aide of the ex-governor and different areas. In April 2022, the CBI filed two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in award of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil works worth Rs 2,200 crore connected with the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its FIR pertaining to a contentious health insurance plan for Jammu and Kashmir government employees, which was reportedly approved at the state administrative council meeting on August 31, 2018, the CBI has named Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused. They stated that CBI teams began a search early this morning at the residence of the former aide to the former Governor as well as other locations. Within a month of Malik's April 28 questioning, the agency moves. His previous statement was recorded in October of last year, when he had finished serving as governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya. During his time as governor of Jammu and Kashmir, from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019, Malik claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 million in exchange for removing two files. Malik served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was taken on 5 August 2019. Later, he moved to Goa, becoming 18th governor, and also served as the 21st Governor of Meghalaya until October 2022