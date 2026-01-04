INSV Kaundinya nears one-third of voyage, expedition celebrates India's maritime heritage

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Indian Navy's INSV Kaundinya, which embarked on its maiden voyage from Porbandar (Gujarat) to Muscat in Oman is sailing strongly in the high seas and is believed to have completed one-third path of its journey.

Unlike the modern vessels, the INSV Kaundinya is a 'stitched' ship and has no engine, no metal nails, and no modern propulsion.

It depends entirely on wind, sails, and a shipbuilding method dating back to the fifth century.

Sharing an update about the voyage of indigenously built sailing vessel, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister Modi's Economic Advisory Council wrote, "Seas are calmer and NE wind is holding. We sailed well last night. Personally managed to get some sleep once the rolling subsided. Today, we should cross 1/3rd of the distance but hope incoming westerly wind is gentle and does not blow us again off course."

When the Kaundinya embarked on its voyage about a week ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing it to life.

The Prime Minister while taking to social media platform X said, "My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond."

"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions," he wrote.

The historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage.

Notably, the sea route from India to Oman and to the Southeast Asia was once a major trade corridor and was widely used by Indian sailors and merchants to trade spices, textiles, and ideas with West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

