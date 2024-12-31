Intense cold wave grips Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 31 Cold wave intensified further in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar city recorded minus 3.5 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast an intense cold wave during the next four to eight days.

A MeT department statement said, “Generally cold dry weather conditions on 31st December. Two western Disturbances (WD) in quick succession are likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 1st January onwards. 1-2nd January (Feeble WD): Generally cloudy with light snow at scattered places during 1st evening/night to 2nd morning. On 3-6th January (Moderate WD): Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (plains of JMU)/Snow at many places of J&K with peak activity on 4th & 5th January."

The department also issued an advisory. "Cold wave at isolated places during 31st Dec. In view of snowfall, sub freezing temp & icy conditions over roads (Plains/higher reaches). Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to follow Admin/Traffic advisory. Possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during 4th & 5th Jan,” read the statement.

Srinagar city recorded minus 3.5, Gulmarg minus 11.5 and Pahalgam minus 8.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.1, Katra town 5, Batote 1.5, Banihal minus 2.3 and Bhaderwah minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day-long period of intense cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ that started on December 21 will end on January 30.

Doctors have advised people especially elders and children to protect themselves from intense cold as hypothermia coupled with respiratory ailments is a major cause of death in cold regions of the Valley.

People have been advised to avoid as far as possible long exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

There have been some deaths of high-risk age group patients during the recent days and these are attributed by cardiologists to constricted blood vessels resulting in myocardial infarction, heart attack and heart failure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor