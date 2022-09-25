Inter-state drug cartel busted in Delhi, 45 kg opium seized

New Delhi, Sep 25 An interstate drug cartel was busted by the Delhi Police and one of its key members was arrested with 45 kg opium, worth more than Rs 30 crore in the international market, an official said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jasvir Singh (54), a resident of Punjab's Moga, used to hide opium between rice packets to mislead police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that they were working on information that an interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in states of Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR.

"We received information that members of this cartel are involved in supply of opium in Delhi-NCR, and UP, after procuring it from suppliers of Manipur, who further collect raw material from hilly areas around the state's border with Myanmar," he said.

The Special Cell took around 3-4 months to develop the information and during the process, members of the cartel were identified and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance.

"The trend revealed during recent cases shows that the Golden Triangle Area (Lhasa, Thailand and Myanmar), via the northeastern states, has started showing its presence on the drug map of the Indian subcontinent," the DCP said.

On September 24, the Special Cell received a tip-off about Jasvir Singh, who used to supply opium on the directions of Dilbag, a resident of Uttarakhand's Bazpur, after procuring it from Limanthang of Manipur. It was learnt that he would come near the Rajghat DTC depot here to supply heroin to Surender, a resident of Delhi.

A raiding party was set up and apprehended Jasvir Singh from the specified location.

"On checking 45 kg of opium concealed between 566 gunny bags containing rice was recovered from his truck," the DCP said.

Police arrested the accused registered and filed a case under relevant sections of law.

