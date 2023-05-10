Inter-state robber nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 10 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an inter-state robber involved in several burglaries in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Asib (21), a resident of district Guna in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from Naraina. The accused, along with his gang, was planning to carry out robbery in Greater Kailash area.

The official said that a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest.

Police said that in February last year, one Pawan Kumar made a complaint regarding burglary at his jewellery showroom at Budh Bazar, near Sainik Farm in South Delhi.

It was reported that some unknown persons had stolen gold, diamond, silver jewellery and other valuable articles from his shop and during investigation it was revealed that Asib along with his associates was involved and wanted in this case, however, some of his gang members were arrested, but he was on the run since then.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Ingit Pratap Singh, said that in the past few months, information was being received that some of the members of an inter-state gang of criminals belonging to Madhya Pradesh are planning to commit some heinous crime in Delhi.

In February this year, two members of this gang identified as Giriraj and Tomy were arrested but other members of the gang were absconding.

"On Monday, specific inputs were received that a key member of the gang, Asib, would be meeting his gang members in Naraina in order to execute some crime in the vicinity of Greater Kailash," said Singh.

Acting on the inputs, the police team laid a trap and Asib was nabbed.

During interrogation, Asib revealed that in order to earn easy money, he along with Tomy, Giriraj, Vikram, Shahrukh, Pappu, Ajay and others started committing robberies at shops, showrooms or at secluded houses.

"Usually, they would carry out recce while selling toys and would finalise their targets during day time. They would target those houses, shops or showrooms which are isolated or are inhabited by women," said Singh.



