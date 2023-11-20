Inter-state traffic diversions in Ayodhya for upcoming mela

Lucknow, Nov 20 The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has announced inter-state traffic diversion routes for the upcoming Kartik Mela and Parikrama.

For Kosi Parikrama in the Basti district a route diversion has been announced from Ayodhya to Basti from November 20, 10 p.m. to November 22, 1 p.m.

Huge crowds are expected in Ayodhya for the 14 Kosi Parikrama and Kartik Purnima Snan Mela.

Every year, a large number of devotees come to the rally, and the Uttar Pradesh traffic police has designated specific parking spaces to avoid crowds.

According to the advisory, entry of all types of vehicles from Devkali

All types of vehicles will also be restricted from Maqbara Tiraha towards Ramnagar Tiraha, from Saahadganj Booth Number 1 towards Sahadatganj Hanumangarhi and roadways will be restricted.

Entry of all types of vehicles from Gudri intersection towards Dhara Road and from Gupta Hotel Tiraha towards the gas warehouse will also be restricted.

In addition, specific parking slots have been designated by the traffic police for devotees.

The state government has ensured all safety measures, including health services for all the devotees expected in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Kartik Snan Mela and 14 Kosi Parikrama.

The health department has reserved beds in three major hospitals in the district, with 20 beds each in the Medical College and District Hospital and 10 beds in Shri Ram Hospital, to provide health services to the devotees coming to the Kartik Mela.

Temporary medical camps will be set up at 15 locations.

Dr Rammani Shukla, the fair in-charge, mentioned that temporary medical camps have been established at Control Room, Hanuman Garhi, Railway Station, Kanak Bhavan, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Ki Paidi, Nageshwar Nath, Pakka Ghat, Karsewakpuram, Hanuman Gufa, Saket Petrol Pump, Jhunki Ghat, International Bus Stand, Dashrath Mahal and Bandha Tiraha.

An eight-bed temporary medical camp is also being set up at Pakka Ghat, said the spokesman. To deal with cases of accidents, ambulances will be present at 10 locations in the fair area at all times.

