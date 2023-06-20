Intercontinental Cup: Indian football team to donate part of cash award to families of Balasore train accident victims

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 : After the Indian football team sealed the Intercontinental Cup 2023, they have decided to donate a part of the cash award towards "relief and rehabilitation" to the families affected by the triple train tragedy in Balasore.

India won the cup after overpowering Lebanon 2-0 in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

"We're grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we've decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation... work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month," Tweeted Indian Football Team.

"Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times," Indian Football Team tweeted.

On June 2 the tragic incident of a triple train accident occurred which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was packed to the rafters as India were crowned champions of the Intercontinental Cup 2023. The blue tigers overcame Lebanon, securing a 2-0 victory with goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The honourable dignitaries in attendance felicitated every member of the Indian and Lebanese contingent with gold and silver medals respectively. At the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the champions.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced Rs 1 crore reward prize for the champions.

"It is a matter of great pride for our State to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India," Patnaik said.

