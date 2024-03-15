Internal Matter of India: MEA Dismisses US Criticism of CAA

India vehemently rejected criticisms of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), including those from the United States, asserting that assessments of the "commendable initiative" should not be influenced by "vote-bank politics,"said its purpose to assist those in need.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that individuals with a limited grasp of India's pluralistic heritage and the post-partition history of the region should refrain from giving lectures. Jaiswal made these remarks during a media briefing in response to queries about criticism of the CAA originating from Washington and various other global quarters.

The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights, Jaiswal said, asserting that the law is an internal matter of India. As regards the US State Department’s statement on the implementation of the CAA, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted, the MEA spokesperson said at his weekly media briefing.

The CAA, 2019 is in keeping with India’s inclusive traditions and long-standing commitment to human rights, he added. Jaiswal highlighted, The Act offers refuge to persecuted minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. He further urged, Partners and supporters of India should appreciate the sincere intent behind this measure.