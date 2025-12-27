Internal tussle in MP Congress, senior leader Mukesh Nayak's resignation rejected

Bhopal, Dec 27 In a swift turn of events highlighting ongoing internal discord within the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit, senior leader and former minister Mukesh Nayak tendered his resignation as Chairman of the party's Media Department on Saturday, only for it to be promptly rejected by the state unit.

Nayak, a veteran Congressman and former minister in Digvijay Singh-led previous Congress government, submitted his resignation letter to state president Jitu Patwari, citing a voluntary decision to make way for newer faces.

In his letter, he referenced a recent administrative committee meeting where he had advocated for senior members to step aside. "I voluntarily resign from my post," Nayak wrote. "It has been a good experience working with a very hardworking, honest, and capable chairman for two years. My best wishes..."

The resignation quickly became fodder for political rivals. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized the opportunity to attack the Congress, portraying it as evidence of deep-seated infighting and neglect of senior leaders. BJP spokesperson highlighted a "tradition in the Congress of humiliating and sidelining dedicated workers," adding that "there is only room for sycophants" while genuine leaders like Nayak are forced out.

Madhya Pradesh BJP Media In-charge Ashish Agarwal amplified the criticism on X, congratulating Nayak sarcastically on completing his "challenging" two-year tenure. He questioned who in Congress appreciates balanced and creative efforts amid prevailing "factionalism, favouritism, and dynastic politics." Agarwal argued that Nayak's exit exposes the party's "lack of leadership, coordination, and trust crisis," contrasting it with the BJP's "stable leadership and organisational discipline."

However, the episode took a dramatic twist within hours. The Madhya Pradesh Congress rejected Nayak's resignation outright. In an official order issued by Organisational General Secretary Sanjay Kamle, as per Patwari's instructions, Nayak was directed to continue discharging his duties "actively" as Media Department Chairman for the "strengthening of the organisation."

The party also shared the development on X, signalling an effort to contain the fallout.

Political observers see this as a reflection of persistent factional struggles within the MP Congress, which has struggled to regain ground after successive electoral defeats.

While Nayak's continuation averts an immediate crisis, the public airing of grievances underscores challenges in unity ahead of future polls.

The BJP, meanwhile, continues to exploit such incidents to project the opposition as disorganised.

