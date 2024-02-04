International fake call centre busted in Delhi for duping US citizens

New Delhi, Feb 4 Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an international fake call centre that was allegedly duping US nationals on the pretext of providing online support to foreign citizens by impersonating themselves as executives of top companies like Microsoft and Apple.

Police said that they have arrested three accused and identified them as Shubham Chaudhary (24), a resident of Rani Bagh; Akhil Baradia (30), a resident of Rajouri Garden; and Rahul Gusain (26), a resident of Hari Nagar.

Police said that on January 30, specific information was received at Cyber Police Station, Outer District regarding a call centre is being run in Paschim Vihar area which may be involved in large scale cyber cheating with US citizen impersonating as the executives of leading internet firms and inducing the citizens to pay them money on the premise of solving a non-existent problem.

“Working on the specific input, the police team conducted a raid at the spot in Paschim Vihar area and apprehended three persons. These persons were using English names to impersonate executives of Microsoft and Apple,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

He said that during interrogation, it came to notice that fraudsters were engaged in using illegal techniques, VOIP calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to government exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves.

“They were cheating innocent people based abroad (USA) on the pretext of solving a non-existent problem created by them and their associates and charging hefty amounts for the same,” the DCP said.

He said that the high end technical software such as X-lite for making calls and remote access applications such as TeamViewer and AnyDesk were being used by them.

The DCP further said that five laptops with two WiFi routers were also found which were thoroughly analysed and found that in all the laptops there were written scripts on how to talk with the citizens to induce them to pay money.

“There were notepads and excel sheets as well in the laptops showing details of mobile numbers and email IDs of the victims and defrauded money,” the DCP added.

