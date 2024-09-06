International Literacy Day 2024: Ministry of Education to Organise 'Spectrum of Literacy' Conference Tomorrow

As a prelude to International Literacy Day 2024, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is going to organize an International Conference titled “Spectrum of Literacy” on 7th September 2024. The conference will be held virtually from CIET, NCERT, New Delhi. It will bring together global and national experts, educators, policymakers, and literacy advocates to explore the diverse and evolving dimensions of literacy in today's world.

The international conference will be chaired by the Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Shri Sanjay Kumar. Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, DoSEL; Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT; Smt. Joyce Poan, Chief of the Education Sector at UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia; and other dignitaries will be present at the event.

As a prelude to International Literacy Day 2024, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is going to organize an International Conference titled “Spectrum of Literacy” on 7th September 2024.



Read more: https://t.co/UGsOQl6dBn@PIB_India — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 6, 2024

The conference will feature two engaging sessions titled “Exploring the ‘Spectrum of Literacy’ in India” and “Global Perspectives on Literacy Chaired”.

The conference, underscoring the theme “Spectrum of Literacy”, will reflect the broad and diverse challenges and opportunities in education globally.