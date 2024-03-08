International Women's Day: Sudha Murthy Nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says 'Powerful Testament to our Nari Shakti'

Sudha Murthy, the Philanthropist, and Chairperson of The Murty Trust, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Applauding her contributions in diverse fields Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sudha Murthy is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti.' She is married to the co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murty. Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006.Later in 2023, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Also Read: Five times the Murthys rocked the internet

Murty is best known for her philanthropy and her contribution to literature in Kannada and English. Dollar Bahu (lit. 'Dollar Daughter-in-Law'), a novel originally authored by her in Kannada and later translated into English as Dollar Bahu, was adapted as a televised dramatic series by Zee TV in 2001. Runa (lit. 'Debt'), a story by Sudha Murthy was adapted as a Marathi film, Pitruroon by director Nitish Bhardwaj. Sudha Murthy has also acted in the film as well as a Kannada film Prarthana. Sudha Murty began her professional career in computer science and engineering. She is a member of the public health care initiatives of the Gates Foundation. She has founded several orphanages, participated in rural development efforts, supported the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and established Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University

