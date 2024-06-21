International Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi Urges Everyone to Incorporate Yoga into Daily Life

Yoga Mind is a comprehensive guide to enhancing mental well-being. It emphasizes the importance of mindfulness, self-awareness, and inner balance in managing stress and cultivating resilience, while also helping to maintain physical health. On the 10th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Modi will participate in the Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Today while addressing the crowd PM Modi Said, "As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar."

As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar. https://t.co/oYonWze6QU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2024

Modi will lead the Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, during his two-day visit. This marks his first visit since starting his third consecutive term in office. This year's celebration theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," highlights yoga's impact on personal well-being and community health. The event in Srinagar aims to boost grassroots participation and promote yoga in rural areas.