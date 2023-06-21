International Yoga Day: Jharkhand's Ayush Ministry organizes Yoga event

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 21 : Jharkhand Government's Ministry of Ayush on Wednesday organised a Yoga programme at MECON stadium (Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium) in Ranchi to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

Though Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was scheduled to participate in the Yoga programme, he could not do it due to some personal issue, said officials. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta was the chief guest at the programme in which hundreds of people took part and performed Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said that the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'.

The Prime Minister is presently on a state visit to the United Nations (UN) where he will be participating in a Yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters.

"At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," PM Modi said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

On Wednsday across India, many mass Yoga performances were held to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. Chief Ministers of various states, Union Ministers and State Ministers, President and Governors were among the many who participated in these events.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

